Women will lose more jobs due to automation, robots; here’s why

There is a reason why women are more likely to be replaced by robots than men.

Women workforce in developing countries are more prone to job loss as new technologies emerge on a daily basis. While two- thirds of jobs are at risk in developing nations, according to data by the World Bank, Southeast Asia women are more susceptible to automation and will fare worse than men as they are expected to lose more jobs and land fewer of the higher-skilled ones that emerge, Bloomberg Businessweek reported. “That was what really stood out—women are really at high risk,” Phu Huynh, a Bangkok-based economist, said, Bloomberg Businessweek said.

However, there is a reason why women are more likely to be replaced by robots than men. “Women, on average, perform more routine or codifiable tasks than men across all sectors and occupations—tasks that are more prone to automation,” an International Monetary Fund paper said, the American magazine reported. The paper has also cited big education disparities among genders as one of the reasons for the same.

Automation around you

Automation has slowly started to phase out the need of humans at a lot of everyday places. Take for example McDonald’s stores where the company has now started putting up kiosks, eliminating the need of placing orders at counters. While McDonald’s still has team in the stores which takes care of handing your food and other consumer concerns, the company is catching up with the technology to make human interaction as less as possible.

Another example is Amazon’s Go store where no person is actually required to bill your orders. From scanning the items you picked to deducting the amount of those products, everything is taken care of by machines, and while Amazon is still testing the technology at close to 16 outlets in the USA, the Jeff Bezos’ company looks to scale up the number of Go stores in the near future.

However, not many agree that robots will take your jobs. “The story is way more complex than people realize,” Sameer Khatiwada, an economist at the Asian Development Bank, said recently, the magazine reported. Rising affluence means demand for a broader range of products and services will spike, which will in turn create jobs even in sectors with high degrees of automation, he added.