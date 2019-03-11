Women in India earn 19% less than men

BFSI is the only sector where men earn just 2% more than women.

As India celebrates International Women’s Day, Monster India released its Monster Salary Index (MSI) highlighting aspects around gender pay gap. MSI data from 2018 indicates gender pay gap in India stands at 19%, where men (Rs 242.49) earn Rs 46.19 more than women (Rs 196.3). It added that wage inequalities in favour of men are present in all the relevant sectors.

For example, in IT/ITeS, there is a 26% pay gap in favour of men; in manufacturing, men earn 24% more than women; even in healthcare, caring services and social work, men earn 21% more than women (these sectors are more identified with women); and BFSI is the only sector where men earn just 2% more than women.