Wockhardt Q3 net up 69 pc to Rs 32 crore

By: |
January 29, 2021 3:18 PM

Total income stood at Rs 864.56 crore for the quarter under consideration, up 12.89 per cent, as against Rs 765.80 crore for the same period a year ago, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

WockhardtThe US business contributed about 18 per cent of the global revenue.

Drug firm Wockhardt Ltd on Friday reported 68.66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 32.40 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.21 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

Wockhardt said the UK business during the quarter stood at Rs 301 crore in Q3 of fiscal year 2020-21, showing a growth of 38 per cent. The UK business contributed about 39 per cent of the global revenue. Emerging markets business of the company stood at Rs 128 crore in Q3FY21. Emerging markets business contributed about 17 per cent of the global revenue.

India business stood at Rs 122 crore in Q3FY21, down 48 per cent, while the US business stood at Rs 135 crore in Q3FY21, down 36.61 per cent, the company said. The US business contributed about 18 per cent of the global revenue.

Wockhardt Ltd said 9 patents were filed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and the cumulative filings till date stood at 3,182. The company was granted 10 patents during the quarter and now holds 752 patents.

Shares of Wockhardt Ltd were trading 0.19 per cent higher at Rs 487 apiece on BSE.

