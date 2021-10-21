Witnessing strong growth in telecom, manufacturing sectors in India: Red Hat

Red Hat Vice President and GM, India, South Asia, Marshal Correia said the company has a presence across multiple verticals

Tech firm Red Hat on Thursday said the company is witnessing a strong growth from verticals like telecom, manufacturing, banking and financial services in the Indian market. Red Hat Inc, an enterprise open source software solutions provider, has also named Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and RBL Bank as winners of its Red Hat APAC Innovation Awards 2021 for India.

Red Hat Vice President and GM, India, South Asia, Marshal Correia said the company has a presence across multiple verticals. He explained that telcos are moving from 4G to 5G and they are building horizontal cloud for their network needs, for their IT needs, and for the enterprise business.

“In telco (vertical), we have a very strong presence…so building cloud native application, automation, horizontal cloud is where we are engaged and we are engaged with all the major telcos in the India and South Asia region,” he added.

He highlighted that major stock exchanges are running applications on top of its platform, while many banking partners and manufacturing organisations are modernising their operations. “…those are the verticals which are resonating very well, we have kind of built our team further that is present in India – from a domestic business as well as engineering presence at Pune and Bangalore. So we have global functions, as well as, you know, a huge domestic presence,” he said.

Tata Motors Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited, and RBL Bank were honoured at the Red Hat APAC Forum Virtual Experience for their digital transformation journey and innovations using Red Hat solutions. Open source continues to be an innovation engine for Asia Pacific enterprises by helping them modernise infrastructures, develop applications and transform digitally.

According to Red Hat’s recent State of Enterprise Open Source report, 92 per cent of the region’s (Asia Pacific) IT leaders are using enterprise open source today, exceeding the global average of 90 per cent.

Correia said 2021 continues to be a year of uncertainty, but Asia Pacific organisations are using open source technology to rapidly and effectively create more business possibilities with digital transformation. They are using technologies like hybrid cloud, data analytics, and edge computing to meet changing market landscapes and enhance customer experiences.

In October 2018, IBM had announced its intent to acquire Red Hat for USD 34 billion and the transaction was closed in July 2019.