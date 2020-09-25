Witnessing growth in neobanking and lending: Harshil Mathur

Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, Razorpay

By Srinath Srinivasan

With the lockdown disrupting offline businesses, Razorpay has helped many small businesses with contactless digital payments. Co-founder and CEO of Razorpay, Harshil Mathur, shares some insights from the lockdown period with Srinath Srinivasan. Excerpts:

How did the market react post the announcement of lockdown and how did you manage the fluctuation?

First month of lockdown was hard for every segment — e-commerce, offline businesses and others. When things started getting stable, new businesses signing up with us went up significantly. On an average, we used to on-board 200 merchants per day. The monthly figures would be somewhere between 7,000-9,500 merchants. This went up by around 50% and is in the range of 10,000–15,000 merchants per month. This is because offline businesses realised the need for digital payments to avoid contact and continue their business which would ensure cash flow. OTT services, e-commerce, ed-tech, gaming, online dating also went up significantly.

Have you identified new-use cases during the lockdown and which segment did it come from?

Very small businesses. Small shops on the streets started selling products over WhatsApp and other messaging platforms. So, we created payment links to integrate with these platforms with tax and other legal compliance. This constituted a good amount of customers we on-boarded. The UPI network is a huge instrument for a domestic payment player like us. Foreign payment players can’t provide this kind of service.

Apart from creating features for small businesses, did you see demand from any other service area?

Neobanking and lending are two such service areas where we are seeing growth currently. Neobanking allows us to go deep into integrating with a merchant’s business. In addition to handling payments, we also manage the merchant’s payroll, tax payments, vendor payments and all other financial transactions. We hit a total payment volume of $3 billion via RazorpayX neobanking.

When it comes to lending, we lend based on the business’s history with Razorpay. We pre-approve the loan if their history is good. During lockdown, lending took a hit. Now, vendors are coming back as the moratorium has ended. MSMEs can borrow working capital with a credit limit of Rs 50,000 to Rs 10 lakh within 10 seconds. By the end of 2020, we aim to support Rs 100-crore of credit. This is our new cash advance service.

What challenges do you expect with neobanking as it is not a well chartered space?

With neobanking, challenges like fraud and loss of trust come up. This needs a policy-level framework like how you have policies to identify defaulters today, centrally. Another problem is neobanking is still a grey area. Singapore is introducing virtual neobanking regulations and licences. We expect something similar from Indian regulators in the next couple of years. As a bank, we have to hold money and today digital wallets is the only way to do that in India. This limits the services we can offer. A wallet is not a full-fledged digital bank. The final challenge will be to solve issues related to user experience. We hired over 100 product and user experience professionals in the last few months when the demand went up.