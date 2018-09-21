​​​
  3. With or without meals? Passengers travelling in economy class of Jet Airways flights can choose a travel plan

With or without meals? Passengers travelling in economy class of Jet Airways flights can choose a travel plan

Passengers travelling in economy class of Jet Airways flights can choose a travel plan with or without meals, according to the airline.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 10:36 PM
Jet Airways flights, meal in Jet Airways flights, Jet Airways flights economy class, Jet Airways flights travel plan In a release, the airline said it is introducing “options for lowest fare categories, enabling guests to choose between flight plus meal or flight only option”. (PTI)

Passengers travelling in economy class of Jet Airways flights can choose a travel plan with or without meals, according to the airline.
The full service carrier has introduced “unbundled fares in ‘Light’ and ‘Deal’ categories” for domestic flights. In a release, the airline said it is introducing “options for lowest fare categories, enabling guests to choose between flight plus meal or flight only option”.
“From September 25, 2018, guests travelling in economy and booking ‘Light/ Deal’ fares for travel from September 28, 2018 on its flights within India, will not only be able to avail competitive low fares but have the opportunity to buy meals from a specially curated on-board menu,” the release said.

The airline would continue offering complimentary meals across ‘Light/ Deal’ fare choices who have made bookings before September 24. “On flights within India, all features and benefits, including complimentary meals will continue for Economy fare options viz. ‘Saver’, ‘Classic’ and ‘Flex’ and for all fare options in Premiere,” the release said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top