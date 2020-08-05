With empty food courts, restaurants and multiplexes, mall revenues set to fall to half amid pandemic

To help these shopping malls in these dire times, support from sponsors is a must and liquidity will also play a key role to tide over short term cash-flow mismatches.

With food courts, restaurants and multiplexes remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, mall revenues are likely to fall by half in the ongoing financial year. “Revenue of mall operators is set to halve this fiscal because of the Covid-19 pandemic-driven lockdowns,” according to a CRISIL analysis of the top 10 malls rated by the agency. Currently, these shopping malls have a debt of around Rs 4,200 crore and they have a retail space of 7.5 million square feet across the country. While these malls are under pressure, CRISIL said that the impact on credit quality of these malls is for limited for near time since they are backed by “strong sponsors” and they have “high debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of nearly 1.5 times on average.”

To help these shopping malls in these dire times, support from sponsors is a must and liquidity will also play a key role to tide over short term cash-flow mismatches. The problems for malls and shopping complexes arise from the fact that despite India having entered Unlock Phase 3, multiplexes, food courts, restaurants and gaming zones have not yet opened in many locations as per government orders. “These businesses, which contribute about 22% to the total revenues, have borne the brunt of the impact on operations due to social distancing and are also expected to take the longest to recover,” the report said. Apparels, cosmetics, electronics, and bookstores, are also key contributors to mall revenues with shopping malls generating about 75% their incomes by these categories. However, consumption is still low in these categories at 30-35% of the previous year levels.

As there is no clarity over the recovery period, these businesses have started to renegotiate their leases. “We expect a 50-100% lease waiver for the period of lockdown, followed by a 30-50% concession in rentals in the current quarter and the next, which will reduce to 0-20% in the quarter to March,” Sachin Gupta, Senior Director — Crisil Ratings, said. Meanwhile, a build-up in revenue is likely from the current quarter.