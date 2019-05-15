With Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as brand ambassador, footwear maker Walkaroo eyes Rs 1,000 crore revenue

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 7:10:50 PM

Veluthedath said the company has roped in Aamir Khan as they want to make Walkaroo a youth brand and not just restrict it to the sports footwear category.

Veluthedath said their strength lies in the semi-urban market across the country. (Photo Credit: Walkaroo Website)

With Bollywood star Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador, south India-based footwear maker U4ic (Euphoric) International is aiming Rs 1,000 crore turnover in two years from its youth-centric brand Walkaroo.

The footwear maker has amped up its marketing campaign since 2016 when they hired cricketer Rohit Sharma as their first brand ambassador.

“Since 2016 our revenue from Walkaroo has jumped from Rs 100 crore to Rs 480 crore. We are targeting to touch Rs 1,000 crore sales in the next two years,” the company’s Managing Director Noushad Veluthedath said.

The group has an annual turnover of Rs 1,500 crore, which includes revenue generated from its other brands and exports, he said.

Despite signing high-profile celebrities, total marketing spending is restricted to about 2.5 per cent of the revenue, he said.

The Indian footwear market is worth about Rs 40,000 crore and is growing at 10 per cent per annum. However, the youth segment is growing at a much faster pace.

The company has established four exclusive outlets — three in Kerala and one in Bengaluru.

“We are looking to strengthen our network, 20-25 franchisee-exclusive showrooms will come up in the next 12 months,” the company said.

