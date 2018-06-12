With an eye on the masses

To position Goodknight as a cost-effective and efficient solution for the mosquito menace in the cream/gel segment.

Goodknight Cool Gel TVC’s simplicity stands out amidst competition.

The Ad

The film opens with members of a joint family sleeping on a rooftop to beat the heat; however, mosquitoes and a sticky repellent cream don’t let them sleep comfortably. That is till the mother/bahu of the house introduces them to Goodknight Cool Gel (with a non-sticky formula) and is shown applying it on her youngest son. After applying it, the family is shown sleeping peacefully.

Target Audience

Semi-urban and rural consumers.

Business Objective

To position Goodknight as a cost-effective and efficient solution for the mosquito menace in the cream/gel segment.

The Appeal

Functional, Emotional, Sensorial

The communication has been crafted keeping in mind rural sensibilities and is delivered through a parody of a popular old Hindi song — Hai re Hai. This is entertaining, and also brings across the message and product benefits clearly.

Competitive Edge

A straightforward, non-preachy piece of communication with details about the product and price point not only makes the brand stand out but also helps it establish connect with its TG.

Tone of Voice

Funny

Verdict

There is stiff competition in the personal mosquito repellent category and all leading brands are banking on innovative products and pricing for a bigger share of the market beyond metros, especially rural areas.

Goodknight’s new commercial, however, makes the brand avoid the me-too tag with a clear-cut focus on price point, the sachet option and the non-sticky nature of the product with cooling properties. The onset of summers and a typical small town set-up where people prefer sleeping on rooftops to keep the heat at bay make for a perfect use case for a mosquito repellent gel. The commercial addresses the mosquito menace in a comical manner without going overboard, and positions Goodknight as the cost-effective and efficient solution.

The simplicity of the communication is the key here. The TVC not only connects with its TG immediately but the simplified execution and the message make the brand stand out in the segment where players traditionally ride on fear of diseases to sell products. While it may not appear as a great creative idea, it surely looks like a sound communication strategy with a focus on the product and its unique proposition. While the TVC tries to stay away from the category code by neither using animated mosquitoes nor scaring parents of vector borne illnesses, it does have a one common and clichéd character — a know-it-all-mother. Keeping in mind the rural TG, the TVC succeeds in conveying product benefits. The brand may, thus, benefit in the long run.

Rating: 7/10

Agency: J. Walter Thompson

Brand: Goodknight Cool Gel

Campaign: Cool Gel

Production House: Chrome Pictures

