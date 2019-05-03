With ABG Shipyard, NCLT marks conclusion to insolvency of 7 stressed assets

By: |
Published: May 3, 2019 2:27:30 AM

Era Infra Engineering, where Union Bank of India is the lead bank, was back in February seeking to bundle the parent company and the special purpose vehicles for the purpose of a holistic resolution.

Era Infra Engineering, where Union Bank of India is the lead bank, was back in February seeking to bundle the parent company and the special purpose vehicles for the purpose of a holistic resolution.

The National Company Law Tribunal’s latest order approving liquidation of ABG Shipyard marks a conclusion to insolvency proceedings of seven of a dozen stressed assets flagged by the Reserve Bank of India for initiation of proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Last week, the NCLT Ahmedabad bench ordered that the company would go into liquidation under Section 33 (2)
of the code, and directed resolution professional Sundaresh Bhat to act as liquidator.

“…pursuant to the 21st meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC) of ABG Shipyard held on February 20, 2019, approval of the members of the CoC was accorded to liquidate the corporate debtor and the resolution professional i.e. Sundaresh Bhat was authorised to file an application before the Hon’ble National Company law Tribunal (Ahmedabad Bench) seeking liquidation of the corporate debtor,” the corporate debtor said in an exchange filing.
“The Hon’ble National Company law Tribunal (Ahmedabad Bench) vide its order dated April 25, 2019, copy uploaded on the NCLT website on April 29, 2019, ordered liquidation of the corporate debtor,” it said.

Lanco Infratech was ordered for liquidation in August 2018 while the NCLT allowed for start of the resolution process afresh in Amtek Auto after Liberty House failed to honour its payment commitments.

Electrosteel Steels that was successfully acquired by Vedanta. Bamnipal Steel, a step down subsidiary of Tata Steel, succefully bid for Bhushan Steel, which has since been renamed Tata Steel BSL.

Monnet Ispat & Energy was acquired by the JSW Steel-Aion Investments consortium while Alok Industries went to sole joint bidders JM Financial Asset Reconstruction and Reliance Industries. Jyoti Structures went to a group of
high net worth individuals led by Sharad Sanghi.

Essar Steel India, where the resolution process has crossed over 600 days has been succefully bid for by Arcelor Mittal India but pending closure owing to legal troubles over distribution of funds among stakeholders.

Era Infra Engineering, where Union Bank of India is the lead bank, was back in February seeking to bundle the parent company and the special purpose vehicles for the purpose of a holistic resolution.

Union Bank’s plan calls for mutual consent among members of the consortium to sell Era together with the SPVs and JVs and not as a standalone entity was meant to ensure a better value for all stakeholders. The plan entails appointing a common resolution professional (RP) and a single bidding process for the consolidated entity.

In case of Bhushan Power and Steel, lenders are awaiting the NCLT’s approval of JSW Steel’s proposed `19,700-crore resolution plan. Last week, principal bench of the NCLT on Tuesday had reserved its order on the matter.
Jaypee Infratech resolution also looks close with financial creditors and home-buyers currently voting on a bid by Suraksha Realty. The process will conclude on May 3.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. With ABG Shipyard, NCLT marks conclusion to insolvency of 7 stressed assets
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
Demonetisation myth destroyed: Fall in tax base may hurt government fiscal plans
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
GST collection highest ever: Tops Rs 1.1 lakh crore in April for the first time since launch
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Unemployment debate: PM’s economic advisor explains why CMIE data is not reliable
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition