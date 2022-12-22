With 910 million orders in 2022, Meesho grew 135% y-o-y

With a record 910 million orders, Meesho on Wednesday said it has grown 135% year-on-year (y-o-y), helped by a strong annual transacting customer base of 140 million.

Further, customers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands were the “most prolific” with the highest number of orders per shopper, followed by Ladakh. Other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim were next in line, Meesho said.

Moving from a pure social-commerce platform to an e-commerce portal, Meesho now has about 70% of its business come from selling to customers (B2C) while selling to resellers, who eventually ship to customers, accounted for the remaining.

However, the SoftBank-backed startup’s average order value (AOV) stood at around `400 which compares with Flipkart’s roughly Rs 3,000, according to several analysts. Further, in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) Meesho was at about $5 billion as against Flipkart’s $23 billion and Amazon’s $20 billion, according to Bernstein.

They said that Meesho’s zero commission model, where it collects no money from sellers, has helped the platform make headway into tier 2 and beyond regions, which account for over 70% of Meesho’s business.

“We set three sale records this year, each topping the previous one, with value-seeking consumers from all corners of the country choosing our everyday low prices and wide assortment,“ Meesho said on Wednesday.

The Bengaluru-based company said sellers saved about Rs 3,700 crore in 2022 by not paying commissions to Meesho. The company earns money by running advertisements, promotions on the home page, among other ways, as reported earlier.

In 2022, smartwatches, men’s grooming products, gym equipment and female hygiene products were the most popular searches on Meesho, with queries for some, like treadmills, surging as much as 3x y-o-y. Further, in terms of sales, 148 sarees were sold per minute while 93,000 t-shirts, 51,725 bluetooth earphones and 21,662 lipsticks were sold every day in the year, Meesho said.

Most Indians enjoyed shopping on Sundays and 8 pm was the platform’s prime time, a move away from last year when Wednesday and 2 pm were the most active hours.

About 95% of Meesho’s products were unbranded, analysts at Bernstein said. Meesho “focused on low income shoppers outside big cities. Lowest price points” which helped the company build “unique selection of unbranded products for tier 2/3 markets.”

In the year, Meesho added about 500,000 sellers, taking its total seller base to 830,000, of which 61% are first-time sellers on any e-commerce platform, the company concluded. That compares with a 1.1 million seller base which both Flipkart and Amazon have.