Wipro to consider share buyback on April 20

Wipro, the country’s third-largest IT services exporter, will consider a proposal for buyback of its equity shares at its board meeting on April 20, according to a notice issued to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.

The company said, “Wipro Limited has always strived to enhance shareholder value for its investors. The board is considering a proposal of share buyback as part of the agenda for the meeting scheduled on April 19 & 20, 2016. The proposal is in line with the company’s philosophy to provide regular, stable and consistent returns to shareholders. If approved by the board, more details of the buyback will be disseminated to the stock exchanges after the conclusion of the board Meeting.”

The buyback proposal will come as a major boost for investors as the stock price has been hovering in a particular range with no significant upward movement. The scrip closed at R568.20 on the BSE on Tuesday, a gain of 0.52%.

Wipro has witnessed its stock moving in simple moving average of R560.70 over the last 200 days.

The move by Wipro to go for a buyback is probably encouraged by the new regulations brought in by markets regulator Sebi on tendering of shares in April 2015.

According to market observers, the proposed buyback could the set floor level for Wipro’s stock price and send the message to investors on the financial health of the company. The company, which enjoys a P/E of 16.96, is expected to register a single-digit growth rate for FY16. During the third quarter, Wipro recorded a sequential growth of 0.3% to touch revenues of $1.83 billion.