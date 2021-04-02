Wipro to acquire Australian firm Ampion for $117 million in full cash transaction

The announcement comes right after Wipro’s recent acquisition of Capco, a British consulting firm, for $1.45 billion.

IT major Wipro said on Thursday that it will acquire Ampion, an Australia-based provider of cyber security, DevOps and quality engineering services, for $117 million in a full cash transaction. The transaction is expected to be completed during the quarter ending June with the objective to strengthen Wipro’s position in Australia and New Zealand.

Wipro expects that the combined offerings with Ampion, powered by engineering transformation, DevOps and security consulting services, will bring scale and market agility to respond to the growing demands of its customers.

NS Bala, CEO, APMEA, Wipro, said, “Ampion has a successful track record and enjoys immense credibility with leading enterprises in the region, a collaborative work culture, and significant local subject matter expertise. We see Ampion as a complementary force that will help us expand our footprint and accelerate our journey in the Asia Pacific region.”

The announcement comes right after Wipro’s recent acquisition of Capco, a British consulting firm, for $1.45 billion.

Sharath Srinivasamurthy, research director for IDC India’s enterprise solutions & ICT practices, said, “Following Covid-19, IDC expects IT spending on security to ramp up in coming years and technologies around Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Zero Trust and Security Orchestration & Automation (SOAR) have become a necessity. On the other hand, enterprises have realised the importance of being agile and innovative and gain competitive edge and we see increased demand for engineering services and DevOps capabilities. Wipro’s acquisition of Ampion not only demonstrates its focus on APMEA as a region and Australia a country, but also strengthens its play in high-demand high-growth areas like security, DevOps, and engineering services.”

Incorporated in 2018, the Melbourne-headquartered Ampion, with offices in Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane, has over 500 consulting and technology specialists. The firm posted a revenue of $85.5 million as of June 30, 2020, of which around 12% is related to products sale.

Ampion was formed through the merger of IT services providers Revolution IT and Shelde. Revolution IT was an IT services company in Australia founded in 2004 and Shelde was a digital IT security company founded in 2010 in Australia.

Wipro will acquire 100% shares during this transaction. Jamie Duffield, CEO, Ampion, said, “Our clients, employees and the entire market ecosystem will tremendously benefit from the synergies of Ampion and Wipro’s combined portfolio of transformation offerings.”