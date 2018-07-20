Wipro ties up with US-based Alight Solutions

As part of the strategy, Wipro will also acquire and take responsibility for the services delivered from Alight’s India locations.

Software major Wipro on Friday said it had tied up with Alight Solutions, a US-based technology-enabled health, wealth, HR and finance solutions provider, to reshape the HR services industry.

“Our strategic partnership will enable Alight to accelerate investment in consumer-facing technologies and services across its health, wealth and cloud businesses by leveraging our industry-leading strengths in automation, machine learning and data analytics,” said the city-based IT major company in a statement here.

As part of the strategy, Wipro will also acquire and take responsibility for the services delivered from Alight’s India locations.

Alight has developed a rich set of technology and delivery capabilities across its India centres located at Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai and Chennai.

“We provide HR services to marquee customers globally across industry verticals, including retail, manufacturing, banking and financial services, education, healthcare, energy and utilities,” said the outsourcing firm.

The Illinois-based Alight Solutions provides benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions to 1,400 clients serving 19 million employees and their 18 million family members.

“When we think about serving our clients and their people, we believe it is imperative to provide technologies and solutions that meet rising trends like the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, the increased use of automation, rising consumerism and the demand for more personalized, integrated solutions,” said Alight Chief Executive Chris Michalak in the statement.

The transaction is expected to close after receiving regulatory approvals.

“Our partnership with Wipro enables us to leverage its innovation and leadership in automation and digital technologies, while increasing our investments to harness market trends and deliver better solutions for our clients as their needs and those of their people evolve,” added Michalak.

Wipro Chief Executive Abidali Z. Neemuchwala said the company would modernize Alight’s core technology assets and automate its operations to enhance the user experience of its end-customers.

“Our expertise and best practices in cloud and smart analytics and investments in proprietary platforms will enable this transformation,” he added.