Wipro, TCS, Infy employee? Your US visa chances slid this much in Trump rule

If you work in a well reputed IT company and are looking for an H-1B visa, then it may be a setback for you to know that the chances of rejection of your visa are as high as 60 per cent, compared to nearly 10 per cent in 2017. Especially, the IT giant Wipro has seen the maximum rejection of its H-1B visa request in 2019, says the latest RBI report. Among other IT companies that have a visa rejection rate of more than 40 per cent are Infosys and Tech Mahindra, with TCS following them at a slightly lower risk of around 38 per cent.

Higher rejection rate in H-1B visa has increased cost pressure on domestic IT companies due to higher local hiring in export destinations and lesser scope for labour cost arbitrage, higher visa fees, and compliance burden associated with enhanced scrutiny of visa applications in the US.

Recently, the US has hiked the application fee for the H-1B work visa by USD 10. The H-1B programme allows companies in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require the application of a body of highly specialised knowledge.

However, despite the global business environment turning more challenging, software exports retained their share of 40 per cent in total exports of services in 2018-19, which was majorly driven by a strong performance of banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) verticals. The net export of software services grew 7.6 per cent during the year, going by the RBI data.

Meanwhile, the condition for the Indian IT industry is likely to be worse as the US government is looking to ban some Indian IT companies from applying for an H-1B visa. Azimetry, Bulmen Consultant Group, Business Reporting Management Services, NETAGE, etc are included in the companies which may face restriction, reported IANS.