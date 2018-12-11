  • Rajasthan

    Cong 102
    BJP 72
    RLM 0
    OTH 25

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 108
    BJP 112
    BSP 4
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 60
    BJP 23
    JCC 5
    OTH 2

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 85
    TDP-Cong 23
    BJP 3
    OTH 8

  • Mizoram

    MNF 24
    Cong 6
    BJP 1
    OTH 9

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Wipro takes over Australia’s Syfte design consulting team

By: | Published: December 11, 2018 2:14 PM

IT firm Wipro Tuesday said it has taken over the strategic design consulting team at Syfte, an Australian agency that uses design thinking to solve client challenges.

wipro, wipro merger, Syfte, australian design companyThe move will also help Wipro further expand its reach in Australia and Asia Pacific and enhance the transformation services offered by Wipro Digital, the statement said.

IT firm Wipro Tuesday said it has taken over the strategic design consulting team at Syfte, an Australian agency that uses design thinking to solve client challenges. Syfte’s team of designers will be absorbed within Designit — one of Wipro’s strategic arms — further strengthening its design and innovation capabilities, Wipro said in a statement.

The company, however, did not disclose the team size and financial details of the takeover. The move will also help Wipro further expand its reach in Australia and Asia Pacific and enhance the transformation services offered by Wipro Digital, the statement said.

“Increasingly, global enterprise clients in Australia recognise that strategic design is a critical part of any digital or business transformation. By adding Syfte’s skills and expertise to Designit, Wipro will be better positioned to support its clients’ digital agenda,” it said. Wipro Digital President Rajan Kohli said design thinking is now a part of every digital conversation that the company has with its clients.

READ | Wipro, L&T Infotech among 7 companies shortlisted to beef up Sebi’s surveillance activities

“Wipro has a well-established presence in Australia. With this expansion, we now bring a substantial and differentiated design and local engineering capability to the market,” Kohli added. The statement said Wipro Digital and Designit serve clients from 18 global digital pods.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Wipro takes over Australia’s Syfte design consulting team
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
Urjit Patel Gone; Now What!
Urjit Patel resigns as RBI Governor; now, what’s next?
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
After Urjit Patel, who? This senior most deputy governor may be made interim head
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Surjit Bhalla resigns from PMEAC; PM Modi loses another lieutenant after Urjit Patel
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition