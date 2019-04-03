Wipro sister firm to acquire incite CAM Centre

Singhi Advisors was engaged with Incite CAM for this transaction.

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, a business division of Azim Premji’s Wipro Enterprises, is set to acquire the industrial automation business of Bengaluru-based Incite CAM Centre for `20 crore, according to the company release.

The acquisition will help WIN automation—a division of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN)— to strengthen its presence in welding automation segment, it said. This will be WIN’s first acquisition. WIN has been set up recently.

Through the acquisition, WIN automation will get access to two manufacturing units of Incite Cam, specialised in the manufacturing of customised robotic welding lines for automotive assemblies of four-wheeler, two-wheeler industry, transformer manufacturing industry, aerospace, along with a team of 100 employees, including design engineers and manufacturing employees.

Singhi Advisors was engaged with Incite CAM for this transaction.

WIN was demerged from parent Wipro, the listed information technology (IT) outsourcing arm in 2013, and, along with Wipro’s consumer care business, it was clubbed under Wipro Enterprises.

According to the release, WIN is estimated to be a $400-million business division, offering solutions across four areas, including hydraulic products, aerospace and defence, water treatment and additive manufacturing or 3D printing. The Bengaluru-based company expects automation solutions to become at least a $100-million business division by March 2020, according to a senior executive.