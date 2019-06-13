Wipro sets up new tech centre in Minneapolis, to add 100 local jobs

By: |
Published: June 13, 2019 8:57:51 PM

IT major Wipro Thursday said it is setting up a new centre of excellence in the Minneapolis-St Paul region in the US, and the move is expected to add 100 local jobs over the next two years.

It had a headcount of more than 1.71 lakh people at the end of March 31, 2019.

IT major Wipro Thursday said it is setting up a new centre of excellence in the Minneapolis-St Paul region in the US, and the move is expected to add 100 local jobs over the next two years. “Wipro and client teams will collaborate on digital solutions, with a focus on financial technology, and will add 100 local jobs over the next two years to its already substantial presence in the twin cities,” Wipro said in a statement.

Wipro specifically plans to leverage local Minnesota talent in addition to providing opportunities for recent university graduates and experts keen on developing their technology-related skills, it added.

“By applying Wipro’s No-Shore delivery model, where geography is not a limitation but a gateway for developing the best new products and services, we maximise local talent and customer value,” Wipro Senior Vice President and Global Head (BFSI) Angan Guha said.

The Bengaluru-based company, whose IT services revenue was at USD 8.12 billion in 2018-19, saw Americas accounting for close to 57 per cent of its topline. It had a headcount of more than 1.71 lakh people at the end of March 31, 2019.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Wipro sets up new tech centre in Minneapolis, to add 100 local jobs
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop