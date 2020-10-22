  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wipro, SAP partner to offer advanced customer-specific content, training assets

October 22, 2020 2:34 PM

With this agreement, Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP, according to a statement.

The current situation demands organisations to enable its workforce to adapt to the new working environment, SAP Global Head, Ecosystem and Education, Services Joe Ballard said.

IT services firm Wipro on Thursday said it has entered into an agreement with SAP SE to deliver SAP Enable Now – a custom enablement platform. With this agreement, Wipro can offer its clients tailor-made industry and line-of-business-specific learning tutorials and training assets, in addition to existing contextual help and guided tours delivered by SAP, according to a statement.

With advanced content creation and training features such as single-source editing and in-app learning, customers will be able to significantly improve end user productivity and learning experience, it added.

SAP Enable Now can be used for non-SAP applications and integrated with IT service management tools as well.
“The amalgamation of our prebuilt industry-specific content, SAP’s standard enablement content and curated content will help deliver information specific to customer’s need and provide a unique learning experience,” Wipro Vice President and Global Practice Head, SAP services Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu said.

“SAP Enable Now is the right tool to help organisations rapidly create and deploy unique tutorials and training assets to enhance the performance and efficiency of the workforce… This will further simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey of our customers,” he added.

