Wipro restructures businesses into four ‘global business lines’, with focus on clients, new opportunities

Wipro has announced restructuring its two businesses into four ‘strategic global business lines’ in order to deepen the alignment to clients’ evolving business needs and to capitalize on emerging opportunities, the company said. These four business lines will focus on areas like cloud, enterprise technology and business transformation, engineering, and consulting. “Our transformation journey over the past three years has yielded outstanding growth for our business. So much that we have outgrown the two-business line model that we had set at the beginning of our journey,” said Thierry Delaporte, Managing Director and CEO, Wipro Ltd. The changes will go into effect April 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

Under Wipro FullStride Cloud, Wipro is aiming at bringing together the company’s entire suite of cloud capabilities under a fully integrated, full stack offering. Under this business line, areas to be included will be cloud native applications, cloud architecture, apps modernization, cloud strategy and migration. This will be headed by Jo Debecker who currently leads Wipro’s Cloud Infrastructure Services. The next is Wipro Enterprise Futuring, which will offer clients solutions for large scale enterprise transformation. Under this, Wipro will offer insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity. This section will be headed by Nagendra Bandaru who is currently the head of Wipro’s iCORE business.

The third business line is Wipro Engineering Edge. This was launched in 2022 and will now become a standalone business line, under Harmeet Chauhan who currently leads Wipro Engineering. The company said, “He will continue to scale and strengthen Wipro’s engineering prowess, with expansion of capabilities and offerings in technologies, such as Cloud, 5G, Industry 4.0, IoT (Internet of Things), Silicon Design, Embedded Systems, Data and AI Platforms, among others.”

The final one is Wipro Consulting which will align the company’s Capco, Designit, and Wipro’s Domain and Consulting business under a single banner. Lance Levy, who is currently the CEO of Capco, and Philippe Dintrans, will head this business line. ‘Our new model will accelerate speed-to-market, streamline decision making, and allow us to channel investments more effectively and efficiently,” said Thierry Delaporte. Wipro has recorded a revenue growth of 45 per cent over the last 10 quarters and has crossed the annual run rate of $11 billion in revenues recently, the company statement said.