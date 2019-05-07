Wipro, R3 build blockchain-based solution prototype for digital currency in Thailand

By: |
Published: May 7, 2019 3:00:55 PM

Project lnthanon is an initiative led by the Bank of Thailand, in partnership with eight participating banks.

Launched in August 2018, the first phase of the project focused on building the fundamental payment infrastructure, while the application of blockchain technology for other functionalities will be explored in the subsequent phases.

Wipro Tuesday said it has developed a blockchain-based solution prototype, in partnership with enterprise software firm R3, that will power digital currency transactions for banks in Thailand. The prototype aims to enable digital currency for interbank settlements for a consortium consisting of the Bank of Thailand and eight commercial banks in Thailand, Wipro said in a regulatory filing. “Developed as part of the first phase of Project lnthanon, the solution will enable de-centralised interbank real-time gross settlement (RTGS) using wholesale Central Bank Digital Currency to prove that the technology can perform key functionalities of payment and enhance efficiency,” it added.

Project lnthanon is an initiative led by the Bank of Thailand, in partnership with eight participating banks. The project seeks to enhance the technological preparedness of Thailand’s financial sector for embracing new technologies and digitalisation.

Launched in August 2018, the first phase of the project focused on building the fundamental payment infrastructure, while the application of blockchain technology for other functionalities will be explored in the subsequent phases. “Building a blockchain prototype for issuing digital currency aligns with our vision of driving industry transformation through real-world applications of blockchain,” Wipro Vice-President and Blockchain Theme Leader Krishnakumar N Menon said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Wipro, R3 build blockchain-based solution prototype for digital currency in Thailand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition