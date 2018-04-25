Wipro Q4 net falls over 20% to Rs 1,800 crore

Wipro’s profit fell 6 per cent to Rs 8,003.1 crore, while total income dipped 1.7 per cent to Rs 57,035.8 crore over 2016-17.

Wipro today posted over 20 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 1,800.8 crore for the March quarter, 2017-18. The country’s third-largest software services firm had registered a profit of Rs 2,267 crore in the year-ago period, as per Indian accounting norms. Its total income was down 4.9 per cent at Rs 14,304.6 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal, compared to Rs 15,045.5 crore in the January-March period of 2016-17. For the entire financial year ended March 31, Wipro’s profit fell 6 per cent to Rs 8,003.1 crore, while total income dipped 1.7 per cent to Rs 57,035.8 crore over 2016-17.

