Wipro Q4 net down 5.3% q-o-q; company doesn’t give revenue guidance for June quarter

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro announced that there have been no big deal cancellations in the last three months and posted a toned-down net profit of Rs 2,330 crore for the March quarter, a 5.3% decreases from Rs 2,463 in the previous quarter.

“We have been working closely with our customers to manage any discontinuity in services. It is too early to talk about how future quarters will be affected,” said Wipro CEO and MD Abidali Neemuchwala. Despite a 4.7% y-o-y increase in profit at Rs 15,710 crore, the company for the first time since its listing on NYSE in 2000, did not give any revenue guidance for Q1 FY21. On the HR front, the company did not talk about furloughs, but said that hiring will slowdown in the next quarter.

“We will try to honour all the hiring commitments we have made in the last year. Our focus now is on increasing employee utilisation and on boarding existing offers we made,” said Saurabh Govil, CHRO, Wipro. The company’s net employee utilisation stood at 82.4% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as compared to 78.5% in the previous quarter. He also said that there will be delays in the onboarding process due to the ongoing crisis.

Wipro reported 80 basis point decline in its operating margin at 17.6% as compared to 18.4% in the last quarter. Growth across the business segments remained flat, with BFSI, consumer business unit and healthcare as the top three contributors.

In terms of geographies, the US and Europe continue to be the company’s main revenue drivers. While the growth in the US remained flat at 29.1%, Europe saw a minor jump to 24.1% in Q4 FY20 from 23.7% in the last quarter. However, as a result of the impact of the global COVID-19 crisis and lockdown, the management expects to see some changes. “The USA and Europe will take a long time to recover. As far as sectors go, aviation and hospitality sectors are heavily impacted by the ongoing crisis. Banking and media have been affected to some extent as well. Healthcare may get impacted in the near term but it should be good in the mid to long term,” said Wipro COO Bhanu Murthy. He mentioned that the team is trying to provide planning and efficiency tools to its customers in all of its geographies and business segments to manage this crisis.

Talking about the cost of implementing work from home, CFO Jatin Dalal said, “We faced loss of time due to moving from office to home. Other stakeholders in the supply chain were also left out during the transition. Impact of this discontinuity was 0.7 to 0.8 % on our numbers.” Neemuchwala also mentioned that the management has set up a task force which includes the CFO, COO and the CHRO. This is to manage Wipro’s workforce and customers, by providing necessary tools, resources and guidance. “With our measures, we should be in a position to come out of this crisis confidently,” he added.