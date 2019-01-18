Wipro Q3 net profit up 32% on-year; announces 1:3 bonus issue

By: | Updated: January 18, 2019 5:13 PM

Wipro Q3 results: IT services major Wipro on Friday posted a 31.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,544.5 crore for Q3FY18 compared to the year-ago period.

The company also reported EBIT at Rs 2,613.9 crore versus Rs 1,785.1 crore in the quarter ending December.

Wipro Q3 results: IT services major Wipro on Friday posted a 31.8 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,544.5 crore for Q3FY18 compared to the year-ago period. Wipro’s revenue from operations expanded 10.17 per cent to Rs 15,059.5 crore during the period under review from Rs 13,669 crore in the third quarter of FY18.

“Our strategic investments, backed by strong client relationships and client spends towards enterprise modernisation and digital transformation have enabled us to deliver a very satisfying quarter,” Wipro CEO and Executive Director Abidali Z Neemuchwala said.

Wipro also reported IT services revenue of Rs 14,665.6 crore for the December quarter, a rise of 2 per cent as against Rs 14,377.3 crore posted during the previous quarter.

The company also announced an issue of one bonus share for every three held by the shareholders. “Issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1 :3, that is 1 (One) bonus equity share of ~21-each for every 3 (Three) fully paid-up equity shares held and a bonus issue [stock dividend on American Depositary Share (ADS)] of 1 (One) ADS for every 3 (Three) ADS held, as on the record date, subject to approval of the members of the Company,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

Also read: Share Market highlights: Sensex ends 13 points higher, Nifty above 10,850; RIL, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares gain

The record date for reckoning eligible shareholders (including ADS holders) entitled to receive bonus shares would be communicated later, the firm said

“An interim dividend of ~ 1/- per equity share of par value ~2/- each to the Members of the Company as on Wednesday,” the company also declared today.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Wipro Q3 net profit up 32% on-year; announces 1:3 bonus issue
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition