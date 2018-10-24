Wipro Q2 net profit drops 14% on-year to Rs 1,889 crore: Key figures in a nutshell

Wipro has reported a 14% drop in net profit to Rs 1,889 crore as compared to Rs 2,191.8 crore in the comparable period fiscal.

India’s IT major Wipro has reported results below estimates as the net profit of the firm dropped 14% to Rs 1,889 crore in the latest quarter. A Bloomberg analyst poll had earlier estimated the Q2 net profit at Rs 2,031-crore. The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,191.8 crore, Wipro said in the regulatory filing. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 14,541 crore, up by 8.3% on year. In the year ago period, the comparable figure was Rs 13,423.4 crore. The board of directors have approved the appointment of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an independent director for a term of 5 years with effect from January 1, 2019. We take a look at key takeaways from Wipro’s Q2 results.

Wipro Q2 results: Key figures in a nutshell