Wipro Q1 profit marginally up at Rs 2,390 crore

IT company Wipro on Tuesday posted a marginal increase in consolidated profit to Rs 2,390.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.
The company had posted a consolidated profit, attributable to equity holders, of Rs 2,387.6 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income of Wipro was almost flat at Rs 15,571.4 crore in the April-June quarter compared to Rs 15,566.6 crore in the same quarter of the last financial year.
The consolidated income from operation of the company increased by 1.3 per cent to Rs 14,913.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 14,716.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.
Shares of Wipro closed at Rs 225.05 apiece, down by 1.1 per cent compared to the previous close, on BSE.
