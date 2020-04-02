Wipro, Premji Foundation to give Rs 1,125 crore for fight against Coronavirus

Wipro Ltd ’s commitment is Rs 100 crore (File image)

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society, a company statement said.

Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd’s commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd’s is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore, it added. These sums are in addition to the annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities of Wipro, and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation, the statement said.

“Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the Covid-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it,” the statement said. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and would be executed by the Azim Premji Foundation’s 1,600-person team, in collaboration with many of its over 350-strong civil society partners, who have a deep presence across the country, it added. These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure and distribution reach of Wipro, the statement said.