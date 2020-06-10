Wipro Lighting ties up with Mapiq for back to office solutions

Wipro Lighting has tied up with Mapiq, a Netherlands-based company, to launch Office Shifts, a smart office technology software.

The new social distancing norms in the corporate sector are expected to decrease available workspace by 43% in most offices, which imply that around half the staff strength of an organisation can be present in office. Therefore, business houses will need to align the schedules and working patterns of employees and their teams. The process becomes complex in case of companies employing thousands, who are working in multiple buildings in multiple locations across geographies. Organisations also must ensure safe and secured movement of their staff, meeting all the necessary norms.

Anuj Dhir, vice-president and business head, Wipro Lighting, said fundamental changes to the way organisations function and large office complexes operate had necessitated a complete rethink. “Everyone has the safety and security of people as their top priority. Social distancing, sanitising, and restrictions on meetings and gatherings necessitate a newer and efficient manner of functioning,” Dhir said. It is important to streamline workflow and get critical people back to office, he added.

The work-from-home practice will continue over the next two to three years as there will be a staggered return of employees to offices, Dhir said. He pointed out that professionals missed being at the office, having face-to-face meetings, catching up with colleagues and collaborating. So they would like to return to office. Large banks, IT, ITES and captive centres have a substantial workforce looking to return to office premises, said Dhir.

To enable this, Wipro Lighting has tied up with Mapiq, a Netherlands-based company, to launch Office Shifts, a smart office technology software. The solution is targeted at IT, ITES, BFSI companies, with a large workforce and where jobholders are returning to work in a staggered manner after lockdown. Wipro will be targeting their existing customer base for the solution.

The solution maximises the utilisation of office space. Mapiq’s Office Shifts technology is meant to ensure employee safety and productivity as the web-based application keeps employees informed real-time and ensures they are evenly spread across the office space, Dhir said. It will address employees’ concerns on safe working and enable orgnaisations to clearly demarcate office space, provide access and monitor employee safety and productivity. The administrators get a tool like a dashboard to plan the day, office configuration, capacity, and access rights.

Ramakrishna Puranam, senior general manager (sales), Wipro Lighting, said the software was available as a subscription-based model built on SaaS (software as a service). Customers can either pay as per building, per month or per building, per year. This makes it less capital-intensive and easy to afford. The software can be scaled and upgraded, depending on the policy changes organisations need to make in compliance with local government directives. The price will depend on the number of buildings and occupants, he said.

Wipro and Mapiq already have a partnership to create smart workplaces. Wipro is integrating Mapiq into their Internet of Lighting (IoL)TM Smart Building solution.