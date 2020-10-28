  • MORE MARKET STATS

Wipro launches tenant acquisition management solution for real estate industry

October 28, 2020 12:47 PM

To start with, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major has launched the Tenant Acquisition Management solution, which can be integrated as a cloud extension to SAP 'Customer Experience' and SAP S/4HANA software as well.

Wipro Ltd on Wednesday announced that it will co-innovate with SAP SE on cloud-based solutions for the real estate industry.

Anchored with technologies like robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the solution enables faster deal conversion with respect to tenant leasing by providing a seamless, real time and consistent experience for leasing agents to perform Lead to Lease activities, a Wipro statement said.

“Further, the solution also leverages Wipro’s preconfigured industry solution for real estate to accelerate SAP S/4HANA deployments and manage end-to-end real estate business processes”, it was stated.

