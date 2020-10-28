Wipro launches tenant acquisition management solution for real estate industry

To start with, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major has launched the Tenant Acquisition Management solution, which can be integrated as a cloud extension to SAP 'Customer Experience' and SAP S/4HANA software as well.

Wipro Ltd on Wednesday announced that it will co-innovate with SAP SE on cloud-based solutions for the real estate industry.

To start with, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT major has launched the Tenant Acquisition Management solution, which can be integrated as a cloud extension to SAP ‘Customer Experience’ and SAP S/4HANA software as well.

Anchored with technologies like robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the solution enables faster deal conversion with respect to tenant leasing by providing a seamless, real time and consistent experience for leasing agents to perform Lead to Lease activities, a Wipro statement said.

“Further, the solution also leverages Wipro’s preconfigured industry solution for real estate to accelerate SAP S/4HANA deployments and manage end-to-end real estate business processes”, it was stated.