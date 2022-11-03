Wipro launches new financial services consulting capability in India

Bengaluru-based IT services major Wipro on Wednesday said it has launched a new financial services advisory capability in India.

Capco, a Wipro company, will supplement Wipro’s presence in the Indian financial services sector through its business in Mumbai to jointly offer end-to-end transformation services for this sector.

Wipro acquired London-headquartered Capco for $1.45 billion in March last year, the largest acquisition in Wipro’s history.

The value of the Indian consulting market is estimated to be $8.6 billion, of which financial services accounts for an estimated $2.95 billion. In partnership with Wipro, Capco will offer strategic advisory and consulting capabilities to Indian financial services firms that are on their digitisation journey.

Towards this, Capco will leverage Wipro’s India presence, relationships, scale, and proven expertise in providing a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services.

“I am delighted to introduce Capco’s financial services advisory capability in India. We will combine our deep domain expertise around digital banking and insurance, data and cloud transformation, intelligent automation, and cybersecurity together with Wipro’s scale and extensive delivery to offer a fresh and dynamic, end-to-end, transformational experience for our most important clients,” said Lance Levy, CEO of Capco and executive sponsor of Wipro’s Financial Services business.