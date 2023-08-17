Wipro launches Center of Excellence on Generative AI in partnership with IIT Delhi

IT services company Wipro announced that it has launched a new Center of Excellence on Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The primary objective of the center will be to support foundational and applied research in the field of generative AI. It will also work on R&D projects and gauge the commercial potential of projects that students at the Yardi School of Artificial Intelligence (ScAI) at IIT Delhi are working on.

The partnership is in line with Wipro’s $1 billion commitment to drive and accelerate AI-led innovation as part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem. “We are excited to partner with IIT Delhi to foster accelerated innovation in some of the most exciting emerging areas of technology,” said Subha Tatavarti, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro Limited. “This collaboration will not only enhance our research & development capabilities in emerging areas, such as generative AI, but will also connect us with a talent pool that will help us build advanced solutions to address existing and emerging business problems.”

The CoE will serve as an R&D hub, bringing together Wipro researchers with ScAI faculty members and graduate students to address at-scale real-world problems. Wipro CoE teams will jointly work on building innovative solutions using AI, ML (machine learning), and other technologies.

“Collaborating with the eminent and multidisciplinary faculty at IIT Delhi and its research partner ecosystem will help us realize our vision of Engineered Prosperity faster,” said Dr Ajay Chander, Head of Research & Development, Wipro Limited.

Professor Mausam, Head of the Yardi School of AI, IIT Delhi, added, “Through the creation of this Center of Excellence, our students will gain valuable insight into problems of relevance to industry and will learn first-hand how their technical know-how transfers to commercial environments. Ultimately, our partnership with Wipro will be a win-win for everyone, and significantly contribute to India’s advancement in these critical new technology fields.”