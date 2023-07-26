Wipro gets recognition from ISG for its network offerings, industry collaborations in Singapore and Malaysia

Wipro on Wednesday announced that it has been named as a leader in ISG Provider Lens Network, a software defined solutions and services report for Singapore and Malaysia. ISG evaluated 34 service providers across five quadrants – Managed SD-WAN Services, SDN Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Enterprise Networks Technology and Service Suppliers, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and Edge Technologies and Services. It named Wipro as a leader in the five quadrants, with the company having a strong Software Defined Networking (SDN) presence in Singapore & Malaysia.

Furthermore, it said that the company’s focus on SDN transformation initiatives, consistent value delivery for clients, backed by a comprehensive portfolio of network offerings, strong industry collaborations, and deep technical expertise are key factors contributing to this recognition.

“It’s an honour to be recognized for our strong SDN capabilities, associated strategies and technologies in Network. We are excited to serve the industry and transform enterprise network operations leveraging leading technologies,” said Badri Srinivasan, Business Head – India & Southeast Asia, Wipro Limited.

“Wipro’s #WANFreedom, aligned with global standards, is able to effectively deliver this together with value added offerings like MDO, CoDNI, SDX, Insightix and ServiceNXT, while making clients successful using an end-to-end SDWAN life cycle optimization framework focused on Consult, Design, Pilot, Migrate and Operate,” said Deepraj Emmanuel, Director and Head of Asia at ISG.

The report further stated that there is a rising trend of edge offerings such as IoT and SASE in Asia. This is driving the need for edge computing to analyze data on the network before transferring it to the central data center or cloud. Wipro has been present in Southeast Asia for over two decades. Wipro also has a presence in the region through its acquired entities – Capco, Designit, Topcoder and Rizing.