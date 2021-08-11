Wipro Enterprises inaugurates global headquarters in Bengaluru

The campus also houses Wipro Consumer Care's India Research and Innovation Centre.

Wipro Enterprises, the non-IT business of Wipro, inaugurated its global headquarters, Wipro House, in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The campus, inaugurated by Azim Premji, chairman, Wipro Enterprises, will house business offices of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Wipro Enterprises Corporate Office.

“We have aggressive growth plans for both Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering. Both businesses have registered industry-leading growth through organic and inorganic strategies. While Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting has done 12 acquisitions in 18 years, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering did seven acquisitions in 15 years.

These have necessitated the need for a separate corporate office to augment future growth. It was time to bring them under one roof. Wipro House, our corporate office in Bengaluru, symbolizes this,” said Rajesh Sahay, senior vice president – HR, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

The seven-floor building houses the experience centre to showcase Wipro Consumer’s Lighting and Seating Solutions range. It has a history bay that captures Wipro Consumer Care and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s journey since inception. Wipro Consumer Care was the first business of Wipro set up in 1945 and recently completed 75 years of existence. The campus also houses Wipro Consumer Care’s India Research and Innovation Centre.