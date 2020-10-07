Wipro Board to consider buyback plan on October 13

“…the Board of Directors will be considering a proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company at the…meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing. However, no other details were provided.
“The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on October 13, 2020,” it added. Wipro is also slated to announce its results for the September quarter that day.
