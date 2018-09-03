Wipro bags over $1.5 billion contract: 8 key things about company’s biggest-ever deal

Wipro has bagged its largest-ever deal of over .5 billion from US-based company Alight Solutions LLC.

IT services company Wipro has bagged its largest-ever deal of over $1.5 billion from US-based company Alight Solutions LLC. In a statement on Sunday, the software services provider said it will deliver digital services to Illinois-based Alight Solutions in areas related to health, human resources and finance for a period of 10 years. Following the deal announcement, shares of the company surged almost 9% on Monday, marking the stock’s biggest one-day percentage gain in over 5 years.

Wipro’s biggest-ever contract: We take a look at 8 key things about the company’s over $1.5 billion deal