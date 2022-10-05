Wipro asks staff  to be in office thrice a week

It major Wipro has asked its employees to come back to office at least three days a week. While the office will remain closed on Wednesdays, employees have been told to work on any three of the remaining four weekdays.

In a statement, Wipro said it has adopted a flexible, hybrid approach in its return-to-office policy. Beginning October 10, employees in leadership roles will return to work from offices in India, thrice a week.

“Our offices will be open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Our carefully deliberated back-to-office policy is meant to allow employees the flexibility of remote work while ensuring that our teams can access experiences, as well as opportunities, and build meaningful relationships at work,” itsaid.

The Wipro move follows other IT majors signalling a shift to a hybrid work model despite reluctance of a large section of employees to report back to office. TCS had taken a similar step last week and mandated a thrice-a-week return to office regime. Infosys has also signalled similar intentions.

ALSO READ Wipro sacks 300 employees for moonlighting

Wipro recently was the first to take a tough stand on moonlighting by sacking 300 employees who have been working on the sly for a competitor. Executive chairman Rishad Premji has been a vocal critic of moonlighting and termed it cheating. The move had set off a debate, with many saying companies should not adopt a head-in-the-sand approach.