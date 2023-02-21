Wipro asks freshers with Rs 6.5 lakh offers to join at Rs 3.5 lakh

Bengaluru-based IT major Wipro is giving an option to freshers, holding offers from the company, to immediately join at a salary package of Rs 3.5 lakh per annum instead of holding on to their previously-made offer of Rs 6.5 lakh per annum.

Wipro has delayed by several months the onboarding of the 2022 batch of graduates. The last time such a delay was seen was during the 2008-09 global economic crisis.

An email, sent to the candidates under the Velocity graduates category, stated: “Like others in our industry, we continue to assess global economies and customer needs, which factor into our hiring plans. We appreciate your commitment and patience as we try to identify joining opportunities for you. Currently, we have certain Project Engineer roles available for recruitment with an annual compensation of Rs 3.5 lakhs. We would like to offer all our Velocity graduates in the FY23 batch an opportunity to opt for these roles.”

The email further stated that if a student accepts this offer, they will be onboarded from March onwards but Wipro will not be able to commit to a joining date for those who hold on to their original offers.

“In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honour all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills—both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well as our extensive learning and development programmes. At Wipro, we are committed to the growth and success of all our employees and look forward to welcoming this new group of recent graduates,” Wipro said in response to queries from FE.

This comes at a time when Wipro saw a reduction of 435 employees in the December quarter from the previous quarter while its voluntary attrition rate moderated to 21.2% from 23% in the preceding three months. The firm’s total headcount at the end of the December quarter dropped to 258,744 from 259,179 in the previous quarter, in which it had seen a net addition of 605 employees.

Earlier this year, Wipro had terminated 452 freshers on grounds of underperformance. “We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly, even after training. At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards, we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work,” Wipro said in an earlier statement.