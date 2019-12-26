Winter hits Future Retail’s business as footfall drops; but, co expects recovery soon

Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores in the country. Majority of the Future Retail’s revenues are driven by the group’s supermarket chain Big Bazaar and fashion retail chain Fashion at Big Baazar.

With India witnessing a slowdown for close to a year now, Future Group’s retail business has also taken a hit. The footfalls have seen a drop in some markets and prolonged winters have impacted business for the group, Rakesh Biyani, Joint Managing Director, Future Retail, told CNBC TV-18 in an interview. Over the last two-three weeks, the demand in Q3 has slumped due to public unrest, he added. However, the Kishore Biyani-founded group expects recovery going ahead and said that the Q4 looks better.

Talking about the upcoming 7-Eleven store chain in India, Rakesh Biyani said that about eight-ten stores are expected to operationalise in a cluster in Mumbai. One of America’s 100 most valuable brands, 7-Eleven signed an agreement with Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail Group in February 2019 and it was expected that the first 7-eleven store will open this year itself. This will mark the American retailer’s entry into India after Amazon and Walmart’s stint in the country.

Meanwhile, the company expects to see single-digit growth in the current fiscal 2019-2020 at like-to-like growth of 6-7%. However, the overall revenue growth is seen at double-digit 11-12%, the news channel reported.

US-based e-commerce behemoth Amazon is expected to get a stake in Kishore Biyani’s Future Retail but the same is under the purview of India’s antitrust body. The regulator has sought more information from Jeff Bezos’ firm about its planned acquisition, Reuters reported earlier. This is likely to delay the deal. Amazon had earlier agreed to acquire a 49% stake in a unit of Future Group which owns 7.3% of Future Retail. Future Retail operates more than 1,500 stores in the country. Majority of the Future Retail’s revenues are driven by the group’s supermarket chain Big Bazaar and fashion retail chain Fashion at Big Baazar. The company also operates other supermarket chains such as Easyday and WH Smith’s India business.