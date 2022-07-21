Windshield cracks mid-air in Go First’s Delhi-Guwahati flight

A Go First flight heading from Delhi to Guwahati on Wednesday was diverted to Jaipur after the A320neo aircraft’s windshield cracked mid-air, the directorate general of civil aviation said. This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days and the DGCA is investigating all three incidents.

After the pilots observed that the windshield on the plane has cracked, they wanted to return to Delhi but could not do so due to heavy rains, the DGCA officials said, adding the A320neo plane was then diverted to Jaipur.

In a statement, Go First’s spokesperson confirmed Wednesday’s incident.



“The pilot in command was very well experienced and a qualified type rating instructor (TRI) and handled the issue quite diligently and with maturity, and due to the bad weather at Delhi he took a precautionary measure and diverted the aircraft to Jaipur,” the spokesperson said.

The passengers are being accommodated on the alternate aircraft from Jaipur to Guwahati and due care is being taken for their comfort and convenience, the spokesperson noted.

On Tuesday, Go First’s Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the DGCA.



The two planes involved in Tuesday’s incidents will be allowed to fly only after being cleared by the DGCA, officials noted.



Go First has not issued any statement about Tuesday’s incidents. According to its website, the carrier has 57 planes in its fleet.

There have been multiple technical malfunction incidents in planes flown by domestic carriers in the last month.



Consequently, between Sunday and Tuesday, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held multiple meetings with airlines and officials from his ministry and DGCA to ensure safety oversight.