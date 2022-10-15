Willing to share home-made 5G with others: FM Sitharaman

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said India is willing to share with other countries its almost-indigenously developed 5G infrastructure that was launched earlier this month.

“The story (of India’s 5G) is yet to reach the public,” PTI quoted Sitharaman as saying in her interaction with students at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in the US.

She acknowledged that a few parts may have come from countries like South Korea but otherwise the “5G that we’ve launched in our country is completely standalone”. This enables the country to share its “indigenous technology” with others who want it. “On 5G, I think, we can be immensely proud of India’s achievements,” she added.

On October 1, India launched 5G services in select cities. Bharti Airtel scored over Jio by becoming the first operator to launch the services in as many as eight cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Siliguri. Over the next year and a half, the company promises to cover the entire country. Jio said its services will commence from Diwali and cover the whole of India by December 2023. Vodafone Idea said it would soon begin the 5G rollout journey.

Launching the 5G services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “5G marks the dawn of a new era and presents a sea of opportunities.” The Prime Minister said his government’s vision for Digital India was founded on four pillars — the cost of devices, digital connectivity, data cost and a digital-first approach.