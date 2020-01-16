Will Vodafone Idea shut shop after SC rejects AGR relief? Here’s what KM Birla had said

Even Bharti Airtel has issued a media release immediately after SC’s judgement, expressing its disappointment over the judgement.

Will Vodafone Idea shut down its operation or will it continue providing services, after the major setback from the Supreme Court, rejecting telecom companies’ review pleas seeking relief on interests and penalty payments? The question stands still as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Vodafone Idea earlier said in an interview to CNBC TV18 last month that Vodafone may have to shut shop if the government does not agree to provide relief in the AGR case. In another event of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kumar Mangalam Birla had reiterated, “If you ask me specifically, it is true we will shut shop if we don’t get relief. Because there is no company in the world that can pay that kind of fine in three months; it just doesn’t work like that.”

Even Bharti Airtel has issued a media release immediately after SC’s judgement, expressing its disappointment over the judgement. The release read that the industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole. It also said that the industry needs to continue to invest in expanding networks, acquiring spectrum and introducing new technologies like 5G but now the money required to pay interest, penalty, and interest on penalty, which forms nearly 75% of AGR dues, would go in this, instead of being used for better causes like serving the digital mission of the country.

Speaking to CNBC TV18, Nitin Soni, Director Corporates at Fitch Ratings said the verdict was a big setback for Vodafone Idea, as its chairman had publicly stated that they will exit the industry if they were to pay this large amount. He added that it is bad news for Bharti Airtel also, but they have raised money.

Even though the companies can still file a curative petition, it is believed that the court will not change their own judgement. Meanwhile, there are other parties as well who call the review pleas of telecom companies baseless. “SC’s judgement on review petitions are along expected lines. The AGR review petitions filed by telecom companies have no merit but there is some merit to the argument made by non-telecom companies” Mahesh Uppal, Director, Com First (India) told CNBC TV18.