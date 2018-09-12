Will Vijay Mallya come back to Indian jail? UK Court to review Mumbai jail video in extradition case

Will Vijay Mallya come back to Indian jail? UK Court begins hearing, to review Mumbai jail video in extradition case (Image: Reuters)

The United Kingdom (UK) court has begun the hearing of the extradition case of Vijay Mallya to India. The court will review the video of Mumbai jail prepared by Indian authorities to decide whether or not to allow the extradition of the former liquor baron to India for facing legal proceedings for his alleged financial fraud.

Vijay Mallya’s defence team had earlier argued that he should not be extradited to India as the jails here are over-crowded and have no hygiene. The Indian authorities were asked by the court to submit a step-by-step video of the Barrack 12 of Arthur Road Jail to counter Vijay Mallya’s claims.

