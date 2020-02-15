Will take all steps to build right ecosystem to make Odisha leader in technology space: Patnaik

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of the two-day Technology Sabha in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The Odisha government on Friday said it is taking necessary steps to build the right ecosystem to make the state “a leader in the technology space”. The state government plans to unveil its refurbished policies for information technology (IT), IT-enabled services (ITeS), and new policies for BPO and data centre by April this year.

Speaking on the inaugural day of the two-day ‘Technology Sabha’, organised by the Express Group here, chief minister Naveen Patnaik said, “My government is committed to take all possible steps to build right ecosystem to make Odisha a leader in the technology space.”

“In every sphere, we are aiming and dreaming and using the best of technology. We have tried setting up a benchmark for preparedness for technology. Odisha had emerged as a top performer in the start-up in 2018,” Patnaik said.

Manoj Kumar Mishra, IRTS, secretary, department of electronics & information technology, said, “Odisha’s IT exports have crossed Rs 4,000 crore.”

Mishra informed for developing the right ecosystem of IT infrastructure, the state was focusing on education, skilling and start-up. “We are focusing a lot on education and skilling. The state is also giving emphasise on infrastructure development. Bhubaneswar ranked No. 1 in the smart city. In the state, we have two such cities- Bhubaneswar and Rourkel, and the infrastructure we have created for IT is world class,” he averred.

“We are reinventing the policies. The chief minister has told us that our policies have to be the best in the country. So, we are coming out with a IT policy, ITeS policy, ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) policy, BPO policy and also data centre policy. All five will be the top five in the country. And all of them will get unveiled in March-April this year,” Mishra added.

Earlier, during his speech at the event, Omkar Rai, director general, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), said STPI had been continuously “repositioning” itself to meet the demand of the IT industry of the country.

“STPI, which had started working as a single-window clearance, a internet service provider and an infrastructure service provider, has been continuously repositioning itself to meet the demand of the IT industry of India. STPI has reposition itself to support the IT industry’s transition from IT services destination to a software product destination,” Rai said.

“For it, we are taking a number of initiatives…we want to support 10,000 technology start-ups over a period of five years time, wherein we want more than 2,000 technology start-ups in this domain from tier-II and tier-III cities,” he added.