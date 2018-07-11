Will remain competitive, says Vodafone on new India innings

“We will remain competitive,” Vodafone Group CEO designate and chief financial officer Nick Read said after meeting telecom minister Manoj Sinha and telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan at the telecom ministry. (PTI)

Vodafone on Tuesday exuded confidence that it will remain competitive post merger with Idea Cellular in the Indian market, which has seen disruption and tariff war with the entry of Reliance Jio. “We will remain competitive,” Vodafone Group CEO designate and chief financial officer Nick Read said after meeting telecom minister Manoj Sinha and telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan at the telecom ministry.

Confirming having received the letter approving the merger upon the condition that the company paid its dues relating to spectrum to the government, Read said, “We are happy to receive the letter.” However, he did not saying anything on whether the company will pay the dues or challenge it.