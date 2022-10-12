Will have one airline with two platforms: N Chandrasekaran

The Tata Group is looking to consolidate its airline business, transforming it into ‘one airline with two platforms’, according to Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Award 2022, Chandrasekaran also said that the idea is to make a ‘world leading airline of scale’.

Asked if the Tata Group will look at consolidating the business which at present comprises four airlines – Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, Air Asia – Chandrasekaran said: “Essentially, we want to have a very strong airline. I have already said that Air India is a dream for Indians and it will always be India’s airline.”

“We will definitely have both full service and LCC, but we want to make it a world-leading airline of scale where Indians are able to fly everywhere. It’s a long journey. We will have to work on many aspects of the airline and we are working at great speed. Essentially, we will have one airline with two platforms,” Chandrasekaran added.

The talks of getting Air India and Vistara and Air India Express and Air Asia India have been doing the rounds since the past several weeks.

“We are working on HR, technology, on modernisation of the fleet, engine, maintenance and safety; we are working on all aspects. But at the end of the day Air India has great people. And they all want to make Air India a proud airline. It’s a question of few years,” Chandrasekaran added.

Air India returned to the Tata Group after a gap of 69 years earlier this year after it agreed to pay $2.4 billion for it. Air India has the second-largest fleet in India after IndiGo and a market share of just under 10%.