Will ensure high quality 5G services at affordable rates, says Ambani

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani today said fifth generation wireless services will be available at affordable rates in the country.

“We will ensure that we have the highest quality (of 5G services) at affordable rates (in the country) than everyone else in the world,” Ambani said at the sixth edition of India Mobile Congress today.

His comments assume significance as industry has been speculating that the tariffs for 5G services may come at a premium to 4G services in the country.

With his guidance on 5G tariffs, it seems that the 5G services will not see any upward movement in tariffs.

Reliance Industries operates telecom services in the country through Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.

Also Read: PM Modi launches 5G in India; Only Airtel to roll-out services from today in 8 cities

In 2016, when Reliance Jio began its operations it disrupted the telecom services by offering 4G services at affordable rates.

While globally, many countries have started offering 5G services, in India the process has been a bit delayed.

“India may have started a little late, but I want to assure all of you, we will finish first by rolling out (the 5G services),” Ambani said.

Reliance Jio targets to deliver 5G services to every part of the country by December 2023.

During his speech, Ambani also emphasized on the importance of 5G technology including bridging the digital divide, modernisation and profitability of industries, and affordable and quality healthcare services.

Currently, the telecom sector is being dominated by three private players such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The government has recently rolled out a 1.64 trillion rupees revival package for state-ownded Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, so that it can emerge as a fourth strong telecom player.

“A strong BSNL will bring the balancing presence of a government entity in this very strategic sector,” Ambani said.