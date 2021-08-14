“Will continue providing superior services”: Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar reaches out to customers

He further said during the lockdown, the company’s service teams truly embodied the mantra - Stay Home, Stay Safe. “We introduced digital services through WhatsApp and Google messaging so that you could connect with us at any time from the safety of your home,” he added.

Even as Vodafone Idea battles its financial crisis, MD and CEO Ravinder Takkar has reached out to its customers, assuring them about the company’s commitment to continue providing “superior services and best-in-class propositions”.

Takkar thanked the users for their continued support as the company approaches the first anniversary of “Vi” branding. “Vi came with a promise of a better tomorrow, bringing the best in technology, services and solutions for the Digital Indian and Digital Bharat. We will continue to deliver on this promise to keep you ahead,” Takkar said.

The top boss of Vodafone Idea highlighted the work undertaken during the one-year journey of Vi while reassuring the customers to continue providing quality service. “Looking ahead, we reinforce our commitment to continue providing you with superior services and best-in-class propositions,” Takkar said, without mentioning anything about the financial troubles plaguing the company.

“We expanded our 4G coverage to cover 1 billion Indians and continued to be rated as India’s fastest 4G network. We have built a 5G-ready network and incorporated technologies to cater to smart cities, smart machines and smart citizens,” Takkar said.

The CEO’s note to consumers assumes significance in the wake of Vodafone Idea’s financial struggles to remain afloat in the market. The situation at the company has become so grim that on June 7, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had even offered to give up his stake in the company to any public sector, government, or domestic financial entity, who can keep the company as a going concern. Birla also recently stepped down as chairman of Vodafone Idea.