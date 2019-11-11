Will Bigg Boss, Dabangg 3 help Salman Khan get his mojo back

Khan currently endorses eight brands — BharatPe, Somany Ceramics, CP Plus, Image Eyewear, Dixcy Scott, Astral Pipes, Bahamas range of slippers by Relaxo, and Emami’s edible oil range.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has a lot riding on the success of his upcoming film Dabangg 3. The star, according to industry watchers, has no major brands in his portfolio and needs a major hit (over Rs. 300 crore) to get back into the good books of the country’s top companies.

Khan currently endorses eight brands — BharatPe, Somany Ceramics, CP Plus, Image Eyewear, Dixcy Scott, Astral Pipes, Bahamas range of slippers by Relaxo, and Emami’s edible oil range. The actor, according to sources, charges a fee of Rs. 4-5 crore annually for these endorsements. His association with Appy Fizz, PNG Jewellers, Yellow Diamond chips and Splash ended recently.

The actor has previously held contracts for brands such as Thums Up by Coca-Cola India, Wheel by HUL and Revital H but these companies ended their contract with him during 2016-17. According to celebrity valuations report by Duff and Phelps, Khan had a valuation of $58.3 million in 2016 and was the fourth most valued celebrity endorser in the country, but his valuation fell by around 33% in 2017 to $39 million and he slipped to the sixth rank. While in 2018, the actor was able to sign more brands and regained the valuation of $55.8 million, he remained at the sixth rank. His peer Akshay Kumar endorsed 22 brands and is valued at $67 million.

Industry watchers say the kind of endorsements he is attracting has been impacted by his movie’s performances at the box office.

“If you go back to 2015-16, every movie he did, crossed the Rs. 300-crore mark. Recently, he has not delivered such movies. He needs such blockbusters to make sure he remains on top of the advertiser’s list,” says Aviral Jain, managing director at Duff & Phelps.

As per a trade analyst, while Salman Khan’s recent movies, Bharat and Race 3 did well on box office, they did not breach the Rs. 300-crore mark as is expected of his films.

“The performance in Bollywood is relative to the perception of the star. For instance, if Stree with Rajkummar Rao as lead actor and Dream Girl with Ayushmann Khurrana gross over Rs. 150 crore, they are seen as blockbusters, but Race 3 with the same box office collections is seen as an under-performer since it has Salman Khan in it,” the analyst says.

However, experts are of the view that the actor may be able to get his mojo back with Dabangg 3 scheduled to release in December and his presence on television with Bigg Boss 13 may also help him onboard more brands.

“The small screen today has the same appeal as the big screen and whoever is most visible on it will have a similar influence among the audiences and be valued by brands,” says Samit Sinha, managing partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting.

According to Manisha Sharma, creative content head of Hindi mass entertainment Viacom18, Bigg Boss 13 has so far reached out to over 105 million viewers across India for three weeks it has been on air.

“In the Indian scenario, for a show with as varied opinions, celebrities and contextualisation as Bigg Boss, we need an influential host (Salman Khan) whose opinion matters to both audiences and contestants,” he adds.

Industry sources say Viacom18 pays Rs. 9.5 crore to Salman Khan for a day’s shoot.

Viacom18 claims to attract premium audiences for this show, however Salman Khan’s brand endorsement roster mostly has mass brands. “For brands in the premium segment, the Salman Khan brand comes with controversies but they don’t matter to the masses, where his appeal lies. He has a fan-following in small towns, and therefore, brands targeting those areas are likely to associate with him,” Sinha says.

Meanwhile, film trade analysts expect his upcoming movie to be a blockbuster. “It is Salman, Dabangg, and Christmas, so it can’t get bigger than that. The film should be the biggest hit in the franchise yet,” says film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.