Widening footprint! Cognizant to acquire Tin Roof Software to expand digital engineering services

US-based IT services major Cognizant which has significant chunk of workforce in India has entered into an agreement to acquire Tin Roof Software, a privately-held custom software and digital product development services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Tin Roof specialises in digital products that allow companies to improve customer experiences and increase revenue. The acquisition will expand Cognizant’s software product engineering footprint in the US and connect Tin Roof’s experts with Cognizant’s broader global software development capabilities, according to a Cognizant.

Tin Roof works across a range of industries, including telecom, media and entertainment, financial services, retail, hospitality, consumer products, travel, logistics, and transportation.

Malcolm Frank, president, digital business, Cognizant, said: “Cognizant is investing to compete and win in digital engineering, one of our strategic priorities. Tin Roof’s exceptional software product development and agile teams share our philosophy of customer-centricity and will strengthen our network of engineering talent in the US.”

Tin Roof has operations in Atlanta and Dallas-Fort Worth. Upon completion of the transaction, Tin Roof’s experts will join Cognizant Softvision. In 2018, Cognizant acquired Austin, Texas-based Softvision, a leader in developing custom digital products using unique collaborative engineering methods.

Daniel Gore, president and CEO, Tin Roof Software, said :“Delivering strategic, innovative solutions that drive tangible business outcomes is at the heart of our success. We look forward to our software product engineering experts joining Cognizant Softvision and complementing Cognizant’s deep expertise in artificial intelligence, data, internet of things, cloud, and interactive experience.”

Cognizant Softvision has significant global presence, with studios in Argentina, Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Romania, and the US. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020.