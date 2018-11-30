Why Unilever CEO stepped down? All you need to know about the crisis in 9 quick points

Paul Polman will stay at the company for six months working on the transition with Alan Jope. (Reuters)

Unilever chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Polman is all set to retire by the end of this year, after serving the world’s biggest consumer goods businesses for about a decade. The move comes after he lost the bruising battle with shareholders over the plan to shift the company’s corporate headquarters to the Netherlands. The Anglo-Dutch firm owns brands including Dove, Lipton and Ben & Jerry’s.

In a tweet, Polman, 62, said that he has decided to step down from the role of Unilever’s CEO. Polman, who will be succeeded by Alan Jope, is due to retire as CEO on 31 December. However, he will stay at the company for six months working on the transition with Jope, the company said in the statement.

It has been a true privilege to be @Unilever’s CEO, I will always remain a passionate advocate for all the company stands for, immensely proud of what we have achieved over the past 10 year, & will continue to work towards making sustainability commonplace https://t.co/t56TJ7N0tA pic.twitter.com/1lIvcK5z97 — Paul Polman (@PaulPolman) November 29, 2018

